Guggenheim Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 87.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,392 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.19% of Innoviva worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Innoviva by 86.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,305,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,278 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,419,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,714,000 after buying an additional 725,120 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Innoviva by 885.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 442,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 397,449 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,478,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Innoviva, Inc. bought 3,614,792 shares of Innoviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $18,073,960.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INVA opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 54.02 and a quick ratio of 75.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69. Innoviva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $20.48.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Innoviva had a return on equity of 56.88% and a net margin of 67.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innoviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of biopharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate, and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

