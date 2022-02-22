Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.32 Million Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 39.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,952,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,436 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 659.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,115,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,849,000 after acquiring an additional 968,603 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 8.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,017,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,413,000 after acquiring an additional 757,854 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 2,800.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,416,000 after purchasing an additional 648,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 41.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,062,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,092,000 after purchasing an additional 600,192 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,600 ($48.96) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,600.00.

Shares of BTI stock opened at $46.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.7354 dividend. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

