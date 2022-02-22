Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $2.35 Million Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of Sage Therapeutics worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,824,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,097,000 after purchasing an additional 66,772 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 35.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,209,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,191,000 after purchasing an additional 844,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,874,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,371,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,336,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,941,000 after acquiring an additional 79,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 874,805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,762,000 after acquiring an additional 101,121 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SAGE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

Shares of SAGE stock opened at $34.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.29. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.47 and a one year high of $88.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.75.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

