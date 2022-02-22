Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,266 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vedanta by 538.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 29.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta in the third quarter worth $154,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta in the third quarter worth $183,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:VEDL opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Vedanta Limited has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $20.14.
Vedanta Company Profile
Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.
