Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 27.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,266 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vedanta by 538.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vedanta by 29.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta in the third quarter worth $154,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta in the second quarter worth $153,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vedanta in the third quarter worth $183,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vedanta alerts:

NYSE:VEDL opened at $16.50 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.49. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Vedanta Limited has a 52 week low of $5.33 and a 52 week high of $20.14.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vedanta in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.