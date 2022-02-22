Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 19,277 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,277 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Equitrans Midstream worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,973,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,971,000 after acquiring an additional 323,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,318,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,920 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 12,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,913 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,774,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,691,000 after acquiring an additional 345,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Equitrans Midstream by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,290,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,935,000 after acquiring an additional 443,152 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETRN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Shares of ETRN stock opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day moving average of $9.60. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $11.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

