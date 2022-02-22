Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 3,671 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 994,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,401,000 after purchasing an additional 581,424 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 76,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $24,570,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 245.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 30,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1,569.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,702 shares during the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $70.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.81. The company has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.84 and a 52 week high of $82.83.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $1,304,918.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $948,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 974,562 shares of company stock valued at $73,420,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

