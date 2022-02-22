Guggenheim Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its position in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Pretium Resources worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 504,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 15,001 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1.6% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 315,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 14.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 1.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 404,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. downgraded Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE PVG opened at $14.16 on Tuesday. Pretium Resources Inc. has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $14.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.50 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pretium Resources Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.