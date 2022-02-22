Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 15,342 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,342 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,061,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,413 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,685,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,744,000 after purchasing an additional 339,175 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,179,612 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,613,000 after purchasing an additional 500,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,842,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,311,000 after purchasing an additional 127,552 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,172,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The Wendy’s Company has a one year low of $18.86 and a one year high of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.96.

WEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

