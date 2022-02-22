Guider (GDR) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.00

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Guider has a total market cap of $4,880.01 and approximately $6.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Guider has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Guider coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00036592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00108508 BTC.

Guider Coin Profile

Guider (GDR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 coins. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Guider.travel is a high-tech P2P portal for online guides and tours booking. GDR is an ERC20 token that powers the Guider.Travel ecosystem. The portal mechanism has been designed so that the portal commission rate is appointed in tokens with a significant discount, including a number of unique services available for token holders only. “

Guider Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars.

