Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $63.19

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.19 and last traded at $62.68, with a volume of 58908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.36.
The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 5.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.81 and a 200-day moving average of $73.87.
Gulfport Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)
