GXChain (GXC) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10.66 Million

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 22nd. One GXChain coin can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003541 BTC on popular exchanges. GXChain has a total market cap of $100.94 million and $10.66 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GXChain has traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000653 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002173 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000238 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,807,368 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

