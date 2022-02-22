Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.09

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.09 and traded as high as $12.51. Gyrodyne shares last traded at $12.51, with a volume of 1,300 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GYRO. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gyrodyne by 6.6% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Gyrodyne by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 94,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 18,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Gyrodyne by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 109,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 38,502 shares in the last quarter.

Gyrodyne LLC engages in the investment and the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolios of medical office; industrial and development; and residential properties. Its properties include Flowerfield, Port Jefferson Professional Park, Courtland Medical Center, and Grove. The company was founded by Peter James Papadakos in 1946 and is headquartered in St.

