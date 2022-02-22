H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Price Target Cut to 190.00

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from 200.00 to 190.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H. Lundbeck A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLUYY traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.73. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,731. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

