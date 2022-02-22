H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.83

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.83 and traded as low as $3.63. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 31,800 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on HNNMY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 235 to SEK 225 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.83.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.