Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.450-$2.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $974.92 million-$992.33 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $996.92 million.

HAE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Haemonetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Haemonetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.67.

Haemonetics stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.05. 3,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 659,771. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $133.84.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $259.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.40 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Haemonetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haemonetics will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,494,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 110,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,440,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,677 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,218,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,973,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

