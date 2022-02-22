Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.63. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 792,157 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallador Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $109.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HNRG. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the third quarter worth $38,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Hallador Energy during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

