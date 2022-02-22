Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Morgan Stanley

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

HAL stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. 400,702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,244,512. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 2.46. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $34.32.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Lance Loeffler sold 24,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $721,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,394 shares of company stock worth $2,120,820. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 265.3% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Halliburton in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Halliburton in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

