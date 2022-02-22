Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.05-2.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.53 million.Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.050-$2.200 EPS.

HALO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.79. The company had a trading volume of 838,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,310. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.00 and a 200-day moving average of $37.74. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Halozyme Therapeutics has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $56.40.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, boosted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.