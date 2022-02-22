Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $530 million-$560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $554.20 million.

NASDAQ:HALO traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.79. 838,097 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,310. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.34. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

