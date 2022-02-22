Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.98

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €17.98 ($20.43) and last traded at €18.12 ($20.59), with a volume of 65055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €18.13 ($20.60).

Separately, Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.27) target price on Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €19.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €19.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.41.

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

