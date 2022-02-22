Handy (HANDY) Trading 4.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Handy has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $99,283.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Handy has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042938 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,591.58 or 0.06894308 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,655.28 or 1.00173276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00046687 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00050400 BTC.

About Handy

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. Handy’s official website is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the exchanges listed above.

