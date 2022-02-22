Hannes Meyer Sells 31,765 Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26.
Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.91. 1,630,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.37. The firm has a market cap of C$23.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$37.85.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.
First Quantum Minerals Company Profile
First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.
