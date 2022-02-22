Hannes Meyer Sells 31,765 Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Stock

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$33.91. 1,630,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,897,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$32.19 and its 200 day moving average is C$28.37. The firm has a market cap of C$23.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$37.85.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a C$39.00 target price on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.00 price target (up previously from C$45.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$35.93.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

