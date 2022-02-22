Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.78.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% during the third quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.80 and a current ratio of 22.80. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.44%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

