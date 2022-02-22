Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.78.

Several research firms have commented on HASI. UBS Group raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Shares of HASI opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.91. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.91. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $65.90.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.