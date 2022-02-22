Hargreaves Lansdown plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 12.26 (LON:HL)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (LON:HL) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.26 ($0.17) per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:HL opened at GBX 1,298 ($17.65) on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52-week low of GBX 1,276 ($17.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,778 ($24.18). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.16 billion and a PE ratio of 20.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,340.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,850 ($25.16) to GBX 1,700 ($23.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,980 ($26.93) to GBX 1,840 ($25.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,598.33 ($21.74).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

