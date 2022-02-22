Harvest Finance (FARM) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20.23 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $61.83 million and $20.23 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $92.32 or 0.00245595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00010448 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000443 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000171 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 686,178 coins and its circulating supply is 669,763 coins. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.