Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (CVE:HVT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 20440 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of C$12.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Harvest One Cannabis (CVE:HVT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Harvest One Cannabis Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harvest One Cannabis Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Nutraceutical, and Consumer. The Medical and Nutraceutical segment is involved in the processing, manufacturing, and distribution of cannabis-based food supplement products.

