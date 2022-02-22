HashCoin Trading Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 22nd. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One HashCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HashCoin has a total market capitalization of $278,380.45 and $2,782.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00037021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00108735 BTC.

HashCoin Coin Profile

HashCoin (CRYPTO:HSC) is a coin. It launched on April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

