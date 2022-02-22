Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $25.48

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.48 and traded as high as $25.56. Hawthorn Bancshares shares last traded at $25.56, with a volume of 1,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $169.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HWBK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 27.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

