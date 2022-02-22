HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s previous close.
WRN traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.48. The stock has a market cap of C$308.91 million and a PE ratio of -78.46. Western Copper and Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.49 and a twelve month high of C$3.35.
About Western Copper and Gold
Featured Articles
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- 3 Defense Stocks to Own During Geopolitical Strife
Receive News & Ratings for Western Copper and Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Copper and Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.