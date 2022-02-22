HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) (NYSE:WRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s previous close.

WRN traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 13.63 and a quick ratio of 13.48. The stock has a market cap of C$308.91 million and a PE ratio of -78.46. Western Copper and Gold has a twelve month low of C$1.49 and a twelve month high of C$3.35.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

