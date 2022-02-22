Head-To-Head Analysis: Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) versus Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) and Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Waterstone Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waterstone Financial has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Waterstone Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Financial Bancorp $42.38 million 2.52 $8.94 million $4.10 9.94 Waterstone Financial $273.08 million 1.79 $70.79 million $2.95 6.63

Waterstone Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Financial Bancorp. Waterstone Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Financial Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Waterstone Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Waterstone Financial pays out 27.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sound Financial Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Waterstone Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sound Financial Bancorp and Waterstone Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Financial Bancorp 24.78% 12.17% 1.18% Waterstone Financial 25.92% 16.27% 3.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sound Financial Bancorp and Waterstone Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Waterstone Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Waterstone Financial has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.81%. Given Waterstone Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Waterstone Financial is more favorable than Sound Financial Bancorp.

Summary

Waterstone Financial beats Sound Financial Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It involves attracting retail and commercial deposits from the general public and local governments and investing those funds, along with borrowed funds, in loans secured by first and second mortgages on one- to four-family residences, commercial and multifamily real estate, construction and land, consumer, and commercial business loans. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc. operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin. The Mortgage Banking segment involves residential mortgage loans for the primary purpose of sale in the secondary market. It also offers real estate and commercial business loans, and consumer loans. The company was founded in June 2013 and is headquartered in Wauwatosa, WI.

