Head to Head Comparison: Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) versus Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC)

Moxian (NASDAQ:MOXC) and Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Moxian and Cyxtera Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moxian N/A -149.38% -66.72% Cyxtera Technologies N/A -17.15% -2.81%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Moxian and Cyxtera Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moxian 0 0 0 0 N/A Cyxtera Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71

Cyxtera Technologies has a consensus price target of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1.62%. Given Cyxtera Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cyxtera Technologies is more favorable than Moxian.

Volatility and Risk

Moxian has a beta of 3.14, meaning that its share price is 214% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cyxtera Technologies has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.2% of Moxian shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Moxian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moxian and Cyxtera Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moxian $950,000.00 26.93 $70,000.00 N/A N/A Cyxtera Technologies N/A N/A -$27.09 million N/A N/A

Moxian has higher revenue and earnings than Cyxtera Technologies.

Summary

Moxian beats Cyxtera Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moxian Company Profile

Moxian (BVI), Inc. engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc.

