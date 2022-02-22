Headinvest LLC Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 15.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 19,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DLR stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.98. 11,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,752,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.31.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.53.

In other news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total value of $332,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

