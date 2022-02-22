Headinvest LLC Grows Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Headinvest LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.77. 134,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,607,877. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.61 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

