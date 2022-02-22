Headinvest LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Headinvest LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $161.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,638. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52 week low of $146.15 and a 52 week high of $209.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

