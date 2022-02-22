Headinvest LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Headinvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.6% of Headinvest LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,525,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,160,000 after acquiring an additional 904,165 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,565,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,082,000 after acquiring an additional 161,860 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,525,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,227,000 after acquiring an additional 98,986 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,297,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,576,000 after acquiring an additional 673,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,824,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,429,000 after acquiring an additional 163,192 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $219.22. The stock had a trading volume of 38,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,306,068. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.11 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $231.39 and a 200-day moving average of $232.42.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

