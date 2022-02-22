Headinvest LLC Sells 1,277 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Headinvest LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.61.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $19.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $326.92. The stock had a trading volume of 114,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,492,791. The firm has a market cap of $341.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $377.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $246.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

