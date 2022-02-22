Headinvest LLC Sells 1,797 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Headinvest LLC decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the quarter. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,373,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,952,468,000 after buying an additional 1,895,733 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,346,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,784,977,000 after buying an additional 3,281,042 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,589,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,563,874,000 after buying an additional 12,332,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,887,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,346,215,000 after buying an additional 1,352,796 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after buying an additional 4,139,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $77.46. The stock had a trading volume of 396,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,415,291. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $51.92 and a twelve month high of $83.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $327.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

