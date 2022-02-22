Headinvest LLC Sells 2,270 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Headinvest LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 13,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.28. 1,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,390,347. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.28 and a 200 day moving average of $88.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.81 and a 1 year high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

