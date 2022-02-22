Headinvest LLC Sells 2,831 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Headinvest LLC lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,831 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 8,646,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,349,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,042 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,633,000 after acquiring an additional 512,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,181,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,753,000 after acquiring an additional 388,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,631,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,937,000 after acquiring an additional 350,006 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,554,077. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.19 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.68.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.023 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

