Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.71

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.71 and last traded at $26.81, with a volume of 19542 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.16.

HCAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.73.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average is $43.95.

In other Health Catalyst news, CTO Bryan Richard Hinton sold 6,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $248,142.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $312,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,167,825. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,509,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,448,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 16.2% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 273,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 38,199 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at about $254,000.

About Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

