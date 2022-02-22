Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. The business had revenue of $136.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of HR traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.89. 720,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,137. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $28.73 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.59 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 636.88%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HR. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.
About Healthcare Realty Trust
Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.
