HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Trading Down 9.4%

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)’s share price was down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.57. Approximately 412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 83,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $637.87 million, a PE ratio of 96.31, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HealthStream by 550.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter worth $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

