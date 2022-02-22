HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Trading Down 9.4%

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)’s share price was down 9.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.57 and last traded at $21.57. Approximately 412 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 83,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.81.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.88. The company has a market cap of $637.87 million, a PE ratio of 96.31, a PEG ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.44.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HealthStream by 550.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in HealthStream during the third quarter worth $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $185,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HealthStream during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.25% of the company’s stock.
About HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)
HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.
