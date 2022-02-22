Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading 6.7% Higher Following Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) shares traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.44. 145,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 7,612,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.0063 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.75%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 2.09.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 785,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 36,201 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 957,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 21,779 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 743,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 16,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

