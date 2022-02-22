HedgeTrade Trading 11.7% Lower This Week (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00001315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $174.26 million and $114,250.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.29 or 0.00253364 BTC.

HedgeTrade Profile

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars.

