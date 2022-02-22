HEICO (HEI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect HEICO to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $509.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.59 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HEICO to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HEI opened at $141.98 on Tuesday. HEICO has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $152.49. The firm has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of 64.54, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.01.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 8.18%.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 5,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson sold 8,869 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $1,279,353.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.29.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

