Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,197,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 6.11% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $53,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,852,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Shares of HSII stock opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $852.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.78. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.84.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.