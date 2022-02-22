Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $199.24

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $199.24 and last traded at $199.24, with a volume of 7677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.73.

HELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $624.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.23 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,465 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.

About Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

