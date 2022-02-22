Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $199.24

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $199.24 and last traded at $199.24, with a volume of 7677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $203.73.
HELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $266.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,261,000 after purchasing an additional 30,465 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,187,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period.
About Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)
Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.
