Helium One Global (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Research Coverage Started at Liberum Capital

Investment analysts at Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Helium One Global (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 19 ($0.26) price target on the stock.
Shares of HLOGF opened at 0.15 on Tuesday.
