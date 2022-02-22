Helium One Global (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Research Coverage Started at Liberum Capital

Investment analysts at Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Helium One Global (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 19 ($0.26) price target on the stock.

Shares of HLOGF opened at 0.15 on Tuesday.

