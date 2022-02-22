Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Announces Earnings Results

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

HLX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.90. 2,077,679 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,529,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $588.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 3.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 490.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 34,032 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 773.5% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 113,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 100,293 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLX shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $5.60 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.03.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

